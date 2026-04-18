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'In so-called Women's Bill, delimitation was hidden': Rahul Gandhi slams BJP on contentious bill

Gandhi said the BJP-led government at the Centre brought a new bill on April 16, and said they were trying to pass the women's bill, which he said was adopted in 2023.
Last Updated : 18 April 2026, 09:30 IST
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Published 18 April 2026, 09:30 IST
India NewsBJPCongressRahul GandhiPriyanka GandhiIndia Politicsdelimitation

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