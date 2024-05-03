IN-SPACe releases guidelines for authorising space activities

IN-SPACe said the NGP would complement the government’s efforts to provide a predictable regulatory regime, transparency, and ease of doing business in the Indian space sector. The NGP covers a range of space activities including space-based communication, establishment of ground systems, and dissemination of space-based earth observation data.

The document covers, in detail, liability-related aspects of space activities – risks and damage potential on ground, in air, and in outer space. In launches from India, the state’s liability “shall be addressed appropriately” through third-party liability insurance to be maintained by the launch operator, “if found necessary by IN-SPACe,” the NGP said.

The new guidelines stipulate that all launches carried out by Indian entities from outside of India need authorisation by IN-SPACe. Non-Indian entities that propose to establish their private launch facilities in India are required to seek authorisation through their Indian subsidiaries or partners.

The Ahmedabad-headquartered IN-SPACe was constituted, in October 2021, as a nodal agency that authorises all space activities undertaken by government and non-government entities.

The NGP document can be viewed and downloaded from www.inspace.gov.in.