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In strife-hit Manipur, displaced families face death and despair

Across relief camps in the valley and the hills, displaced Meitei and Kuki families grapple with trauma, failing healthcare and fading hopes of returning home
Last Updated : 20 June 2026, 21:32 IST
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Asem Binalata, whose husband died at Laisoi relief camp in Bishnupur district.

Asem Binalata, whose husband died at Laisoi relief camp in Bishnupur district.

Credit: DH Photo/Sumir Karmakar

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Published 20 June 2026, 21:32 IST
India NewsManipurSpecialsInSight

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