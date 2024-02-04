In the dark without data: Census delay leaves citizens in limbo

Food rights campaigner Anjali Bhardwaj feels non-conduct of census is leading to violation of the fundamental rights of citizens, like their right to food. She points out that the exclusion of people from the NFSA is non-compliant with the Supreme Court’s directive. “When the Union government informed the Supreme Court that the census is indefinitely delayed, the apex court asked it to ensure the food security of the unorganised sector and migrant workers by directing that all eight crore workers registered on the e-shram portal who are not covered under the NFSA be issued ration cards,” Bhardwaj says.