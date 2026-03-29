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Incarceration without trial is punishment, says Supreme Court; grants bail to accused in jail for 2 years

It set aside the July 11, 2025, order of the Punjab and Haryana High Court rejecting Kumar's bail plea.
Last Updated : 29 March 2026, 10:24 IST
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Published 29 March 2026, 10:24 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtPunjabIncarceration

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