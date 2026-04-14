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Income, asset certificate must be before cut off date to claim EWS quota in jobs: Supreme Court

The court dismissed appeals filed by Poonam Dwivedi and others against the Allahabad High Court's division bench judgment of January 9, 2023.
Last Updated : 14 April 2026, 12:56 IST
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Published 14 April 2026, 12:56 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtReservationEWS quota

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