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Income of 36 regional parties fell 52% in 2024-25; 21 spent more than they earned: ADR

The total income of the 36 regional parties stood at Rs 1,192 crore in the FY 2024-25, down from Rs 2,463 crore.
Last Updated : 28 May 2026, 10:27 IST
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Published 28 May 2026, 10:27 IST
India NewsIndiaElection CommissionADRAssociation for Democratic Reforms

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