<p>On April 1, the Income Tax Act, 2025 will replace the Income Tax Act of 1961, simplifying terminologies while adapting to the digitisation and keeping note of consolidated provisions. </p><p>The Income Tax Act, 2025, will simplify the tax timeline by removing the distinction between the assessment year and the previous year, and will be replaced with a single 'tax year' structure.</p><p>It will allow taxpayers to claim tax deduction at source (TDS) refund even when income tax returns (ITRs) are filed post deadlines, without incurring penalty charges.</p><p>The Union Finance Ministry notified the draft Income Tax Rules, 2026 on March 24.</p><p>Here are some of the key changes in the rules from April 1: </p>.New Income Tax Law 2026: How your meal coupon could save you over Rs 1 lakh from April 1?.<p><strong>Changes to PAN application</strong></p><p>When applying for a new Permanent Account Number (PAN) card, or updating an existing one, the process will require additional documents. This change was announced by CSC e-Governance Services India Ltd.</p><p>Applying with only an Aadhaar card for a PAN card will not be applicable. It has been made compulsory for high-value transactions, immediately into effect from April 1. </p><p><strong>Deadline to file Income Tax returns</strong></p><p>The deadline has been extended, under the Union Budget 2026, for filing income tax returns (ITR-3 and ITR-4 for non-audit taxpayers) till August 31 from the end of the relevant tax year.</p><p><strong>HRA exemption </strong></p><p>One of the major modifications affects salaried employees claiming the House Rent Allowance (HRA) exemption. </p><p>The new rules state the list of cities that qualify for higher HRA exemption limits is bigger. Previously, only a select few metro cities were eligible earlier. Now, eight cities, including Mumbai, Kolkata, Delhi, Chennai, Hyderabad, Pune, Ahmedabad and Bengaluru qualify for the higher limit. </p><p><strong>Disclosing relationship with landlord</strong></p><p>Employees claiming HRA must provide details of their relationship with their landlords when the payment of rent is completed, especially where the landlord is a relative, and fill Form No 124.</p><p>Paying rent to a relative, such as parents, is still allowed under tax law. But under the new rules, tenants must also ensure correlative rental income is reported by the landlord on their tax returns.</p><p><strong>Current tax slabs remain in place</strong></p><p>Tax rates under both regimes remain the same as stated in the Union Budget 2026, with no changes made to the existing details. </p><p>Under the old tax regime:</p><p>Income up to Rs 2.5 lakh: 0%</p><p>Income up to Rs 5 lakh: 5%</p><p>Income up to Rs 10 lakh: 20%</p><p>Income above Rs 10 lakh: 30%</p><p>Under the new tax regime:</p><p>Income up to Rs 4 lakh: 0%</p><p>Income up to Rs 8 lakh: 5%</p><p>Income up to Rs 12 lakh: 10%</p><p>Income up to Rs 16 lakh: 15%</p><p>Income up to Rs 20 lakh: 20%</p><p>Income up to Rs 24 lakh: 25%</p><p>Income above Rs 24 lakh: 30%</p><p>The standard subtraction under the new tax regime stands at Rs 75,000 for salaried individuals.</p>