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Income Tax Rules 2026: Will income tax slabs change from April 1? All questions answered

The rules will make it possible for the new Income Tax Act, 2025, to come info effect, replacing the 1961 Act.
Last Updated : 24 March 2026, 09:08 IST
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Published 24 March 2026, 09:08 IST
India NewsIndiaIncome TaxIncome Tax Act

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