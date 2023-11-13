Incorrect to direct convict to serve a particular part of jail term before suspension of sentence: SC

They had undergone sentence for approximately four years and more.

"In our view, the High Court ought to have favorably considered the prayer for grant of suspension of sentence when there were no antecedents and more than 40 per cent of the sentence has been undergone," the bench said. The court also noted the appeal is of the year 2023 which is unlikely to be heard before the entire period of sentence of the appellants is over.

"We may note here something about the approach of the High Court while dealing with the application for suspension of sentence. Before the High Court, surprisingly, a submission was made on behalf of the State that sentence undergone only post conviction should be considered and therefore, a submission was made that the appellants had undergone only 05 months and 27 days."

The court said the High Court has accepted the said submission by recording that the appellants have not even completed one year of sentence.

"Apart from the fact that the said approach is incorrect, we may note here that there is no hard and fast rule which requires an accused to undergo sentence for a particular period before his prayer for suspension of sentence is considered," the bench said.