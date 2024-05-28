Increase in worsening 'heat stress' experienced in six major cities: Study

A study Decoding the Urban Heat Stress among Indian cities by the Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) analysed data from six major cities - Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad -- for about 23 years from January 2001 till April 2024.

The study revealed that people in these cities are experiencing worsening heat stress due to the increased humidity.

Apart from the highly increasing humidity, the study also showed that temperatures of land in these cities are not falling at the same rate as compared to earlier decades, making nights warmer.

Calling this phenomenon 'urban heat island' effect, the study explained it as trapped heat due to increase in diminishing green cover, heat generated from human activities, congestion, and absorption of heat by urban structures.

Due to this, megacities are much warmer at night in contrast to the city's outskirts or regions having more green cover.