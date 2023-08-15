Independence Day 2023: 15 key points of PM Modi's speech

PM Modi started his speech by paying homage to all those who contributed for the independence of the country and took part in the freedom struggle.

As he appealed for peace in Manipur, the PM said, “The country stands with the people of Manipur...Resolution can be found through peace only. The Centre and the State government are making all efforts to find a resolution." Shedding light on the unity in diversity in India, Modi said “We are so united that if there is a problem in Manipur, Maharashtra feels the pain.”

Moving forward, the PM also shed light on the natural calamities that have caused devastation across the country this year. “This time, natural calamity has created unimaginable crises in several parts of the country. I express my sympathies to all families who faced this...."

The Prime Minister spoke about India’s presence in world politics. As India is hosting the G20 Summit and several G20 events are being held across the country, he said that the world is now watching India's diversity and capabilities with great enthusiasm.

He said that when he went to Bali for the G20 summit he found that leaders from other countries wanted to know the details of India's developments especially in the field of technology and digitalisation. “The world is looking at India in awe. The experts in the world are saying that now India is not going to back down,” the PM added.

He thanked the people for having faith in his government and bringing them to power in 2014. “Reform, perform, transform is the motto of our government,” added PM Modi, as he said that his government is thinking about development every second of the day and using every penny to make India a better country.

Speaking about Covid, the PM said that the world has started to think in a new way after the pandemic. A new geopolitical equation has risen after the pandemic just like it did after World War.

India took a front seat in supporting everyone across the globe and now the world has no “ifs and buts” when it comes to the growth and development of India. After Covid pandemic, holistic healthcare is the need of hour, Yoga, Ayush are being acknowledged globally.

Speaking about inflation, the PM said that the world has not been able to completely defeat Covid. Inflation has affected all the economies. “We have been striving hard to tackle inflation but I will not rest till my countrymen are happy and not affected by rising expenses,” the PM added.

With respect to technology and development, Modi said, "India's capabilities in space technology are rising rapidly. Deep sea mission, modernisation of railways - Vande Bharat, bullet train - we are working on everything. The Internet has reached villages. While we are working on nano urea, we are also focusing on organic farming."

Coming to the economical growth of the country, PM Modi said "When we came to power in 2014, we were at the 10th position in the global economic system. Today, with the efforts of 140 Crore Indians, we have reached the fifth position. This did not happen just like that. The demon of corruption had the country in its clutches and we stopped leakages and created a strong economy."

Modi said that India has emerged as 'vishva mitra' (friend of world). He went on to say that India will witness a lot more economical development in the future. “It is Modi's guarantee that in the next five years, India will become one among top three nation in terms of economy”.

The PM also emphasised on the importance of “women led development” where he said "The one thing that will take the country forward is women-led development. Today, we can proudly say that India has the maximum number of pilots in civil aviation. Women scientists are leading the Chandrayaan mission. The G20 countries are also recognising the importance of women-led development.” He also added that women self-help groups will soon get training on the usage of drones.

Making a remark on the internal politics of the country, PM Modi spoke on dynastic politics during his speech "Today, 'parivarvaad' and appeasement has destroyed our country. How can a political party have only one family in charge? For them their life mantra is- party of the family, by the family and for the family.."