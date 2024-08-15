Independence Day 2024: Festivities captured across the country

A man waves the national flag amid rain, on the 78th Independence Day, at Lal Chowk in Srinagar, J&K.
Security personnel carry out a parade during the 78th Independence Day celebrations by Western Naval Command, in Mumbai.
Artists perform during the 78th Independence Day celebrations at Vidhan Bhavan, in Lucknow.
People wave the national flag as they pose for a photograph, on the 78th Independence Day, at Lal Chowk, in Srinagar.
Indian naval band march past at the Red Fort premises during the 78th Independence Day celebration, in New Delhi.
Assam police commandoes during a parade to mark the 78th Independence Day, in Guwahati.
Artists perform during the 78th Independence Day celebration, in Guwahati.
Sikhs perform 'Gatka' (traditional Sikh martial art) during 78th Independence Day celebrations, in Jalandhar.
Artists perform during the 78th Independence Day celebration at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, in Jaipur.
Firefury Corps of the Indian Army celebrates the 78th Independence Day, in Siachen.
Trishul Division of the Indian Army celebrates the 78th Independence Day, in Ladakh.
Students perform during 78th Independence day celebration, at Manek Shaw parade ground in Bengaluru.
Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) members take part in a 'Tiranga rally' on the 78th Independence Day, in Shimla.
Tamil Nadu Police personnel during 78th Independence day celebration at the state secretariat, in Chennai.
Students perform during the 78th Independence Day celebration, in Gurugram.
Published 15 August 2024, 12:11 IST