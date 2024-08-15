Home
Independence Day 2024: Festivities captured across the country

India vibrated with the spirit of freedom and patriotism as the nation celebrated its 78th Independence Day with great enthusiasm and zeal. India celebrated the 78th Independence Day with great zeal and enthusiasm. From the snow-capped peaks of Kashmir to the sun-kissed shores of Kanyakumari, lets take a look at how India celebrated the Independence Day in 2024.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 15 August 2024, 12:11 IST

A man waves the national flag amid rain, on the 78th Independence Day, at Lal Chowk in Srinagar, J&amp;K.

Credit: PTI

Security personnel carry out a parade during the 78th Independence Day celebrations by Western Naval Command, in Mumbai.

Credit: X/@IN_WNC

Artists perform during the 78th Independence Day celebrations at Vidhan Bhavan, in Lucknow.

Credit: PTI

People wave the national flag as they pose for a photograph, on the 78th Independence Day, at Lal Chowk, in Srinagar.

Credit: PTI

Indian naval band march past at the Red Fort premises during the 78th Independence Day celebration, in New Delhi.

Credit: PTI

Assam police commandoes during a parade to mark the 78th Independence Day, in Guwahati.

Credit: PTI

Artists perform during the 78th Independence Day celebration, in Guwahati.

Credit: PTI

Sikhs perform 'Gatka' (traditional Sikh martial art) during 78th Independence Day celebrations, in Jalandhar.

Credit: PTI

Artists perform during the 78th Independence Day celebration at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, in Jaipur.

Credit: PTI

Firefury Corps of the Indian Army celebrates the 78th Independence Day, in Siachen.

Credit: X/@firefurycorps

Trishul Division of the Indian Army celebrates the 78th Independence Day, in Ladakh.

Credit: X/@firefurycorps

Students perform during 78th Independence day celebration, at Manek Shaw parade ground in Bengaluru.

Credit: PTI

Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) members take part in a 'Tiranga rally' on the 78th Independence Day, in Shimla.

Credit: PTI

Tamil Nadu Police personnel during 78th Independence day celebration at the state secretariat, in Chennai.

Credit: PTI

Students perform during the 78th Independence Day celebration, in Gurugram.

Credit: PTI

India NewsIndependence DayI-Day

