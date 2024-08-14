Independence Day 2024: Indian Olympic contingent, BRO workers, beneficiaries of Lakhpati Didi to be among special guests

Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA), Auxiliary Nurse Midwife (ANM) and Anganwadi workers; elected women representatives; beneficiaries of Sankalp: Hub for Empowerment of Women, Lakhpati Didi and Drone Didi initiatives and Sakhi Kendra scheme; and workers of Child Welfare Committee and district child protection units are also slated to witness the ceremony.

The Indian contingent, which took part in the recently-concluded Paris Olympics, has also been invited to participate in the celebrations, the ministry said.

One guest from each block of Aspirational Blocks Programme; workers of Border Roads Organisation; students from PRERANA School programme; and sarpanches of gram panchayats which achieved saturation in priority sector schemes will also attend the event, the statement said.

Nearly 2,000 people from various states and union territories dressed in their traditional attire have also been invited to witness the grand ceremony. Three thousand winners of different online competitions, organised by the Defence Ministry in collaboration with MyGov and Akashvani, will also be part of the celebrations.

Upon his arrival at the Red Fort, Prime Minister Modi will be received by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, his deputy in the ministry Sanjay Seth and Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane.

The defence secretary will introduce the General Officer Commanding (GOC), Delhi Area, Lt Gen Bhavnish Kumar to Prime Minister Modi. The GoC, Delhi Area, will then conduct the PM to the Saluting Base, where a combined Inter-Services and Delhi Police Guard will present general salute to the Prime Minister. Thereafter, Prime Minister Modi will inspect the Guard of Honour.

The Guard of Honour contingent for the Prime Minister will consist of one officer and 24 personnel each from the army, navy, air force and the Delhi Police. The Indian Navy is the coordinating service this year, the statement said.