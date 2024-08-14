Independence Day Gallantry Awards: Check out the list of honourees

New Delhi: A Telangana policeman who caught two chain snatchers despite being stabbed was chosen for the prestigious President's Medal for Gallantry. The government has announced 1,037 medals for police, fire, prison, and home guard and civil defence personnel on the eve of Independence Day.
Twenty four Karnataka officers have also chosen for the various prestigious recognitions.
Chaduvu Yadavaiah, a Head Constable, is the only one to get the President's Medal for Gallantry, the highest police decoration for bravery, while 213 will receive the Medal for Gallantry. 94 have been chosen for President's Medal for Distinguished Service and 729 will be awarded with the Medal for Meritorious Service.
Yadaiah was chosen for the medal for showing "rare gallantry" in apprehending two chain snatchers and arms traffickers on July 25, 2022 when the latter had "viciously" attacked the policeman and repeatedly stabbed him. He suffered severe injuries and was hospitalised for 17 days, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said.
Check out the full list of winners right here:
From Karnataka, Additional Director General of Police Chandra Sekhar Muwa, and Home Guard and Civil Defence Senior Platoon Commander Basavalinga Kuruba Bachalappa were chosen for the President's Medal for Distinguished Service.
Eighteen Karnataka Police personnel and four from Home Guard and Civil Defence were chosen for the Medal for Meritorious Service. None from Karnataka were chosen for medals from Fire Department or prisons.
Among the police and paramilitary forces, 208 personnel were chosen for the Medal for Gallantry, 75 for the President's Medal for Distinguished Service, and 624 for the Medal for Meritorious Service. CRPF has bagged the highest number of 115 medals followed by Uttar Pradesh with 91, Maharashtra 59, and BSF 56.
Of the 208 Medal for Gallantry (GM), Jammu and Kashmir tops the list with 31 personnel followed by Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra (17 each) from and Chhattisgarh (15) and Madhya Pradesh (12).
The President's Medal for Distinguished Service (PSM) is awarded for special distinguished record in Service and Medal for Meritorious Service (MSM) is awarded for valuable service characterised by resource and devotion to duty. These medals are announced twice a year, the other being on the occasion of Republic Day.
Published 14 August 2024