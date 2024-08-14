Independence Day Gallantry Awards: Check out the list of winners

New Delhi: A Telangana policeman who caught two chain snatchers despite being stabbed was chosen for the prestigious President's Medal for Gallantry. The government has announced 1,037 medals for police, fire, prison, and home guard and civil defence personnel on the eve of Independence Day.

Twenty four Karnataka officers have also chosen for the various prestigious recognitions.

Chaduvu Yadavaiah, a Head Constable, is the only one to get the President's Medal for Gallantry, the highest police decoration for bravery, while 213 will receive the Medal for Gallantry. 94 have been chosen for President's Medal for Distinguished Service and 729 will be awarded with the Medal for Meritorious Service.

Yadaiah was chosen for the medal for showing "rare gallantry" in apprehending two chain snatchers and arms traffickers on July 25, 2022 when the latter had "viciously" attacked the policeman and repeatedly stabbed him. He suffered severe injuries and was hospitalised for 17 days, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said.

Check out the full list of winners right here: