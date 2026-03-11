Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

'India a good actor': US on 'allowing its ally' to buy Russian oil

The US, had earlier said that India had stopped buying Russian oil as a part of a trade deal that reduced tariffs on exports to Washington from 50 per cent to 18 per cent.
Last Updated : 11 March 2026, 03:21 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 March 2026, 03:21 IST
India NewsUnited StatesWhite HouseCrude OilRussian Oil

Follow us on :

Follow Us