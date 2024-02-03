'India a rapidly developing country,' says Piyush Goyal at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024

Union Minister Piyush Goyal at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024 on Feb 2 said, "Under the leadership of PM Modi, on the mantra of 'Sabka Prayas', today we all are moving forward with full devotion and a sense of duty to make India a rapidly developing country," reported ANI.
"The way PM Modi has transformed the economy in the last 10 years...Where the world had given up trust in India, the value of even the Indian passport, wherever we went, did not get much respect, you have completely transformed the poor of the country in 10 years, empowered the youth of the country, women power and the lives of the farmers by bringing about a radical change, made them aspire for a bright future, whereas 10 years ago the country was struggling with everyday problems, today every Indian is full of enthusiasm..." he added.