Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

India able to navigate current global situation due to matured democracy: Jyotiraditya Scindia

Speaking at an AIMA event, Scindia said Indian vessels have been moving through Strait of Hormuz to reach Indian shores.
Last Updated : 09 April 2026, 09:02 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 09 April 2026, 09:02 IST
India NewsDemocracyJyotiraditya ScindiaStrait of Hormuz

Follow us on :

Follow Us