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India abstains on UNGA resolution on International Court of Justice's climate opinion

The resolution was adopted in the 193-member General Assembly on Wednesday with 141 votes in favour, eight against and 28 abstentions, including by India.
Last Updated : 21 May 2026, 07:17 IST
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Published 21 May 2026, 07:17 IST
India NewsClimate ChangeUNGA

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