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India achieves third place globally in renewable energy installed capacity: Pralhad Joshi

India added a record 55.3 GW of non-fossil fuel capacity during 2025-26, which is the highest-ever annual increase, compared to 29.5 GW added in 2024-25.
Last Updated : 08 April 2026, 15:31 IST
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Published 08 April 2026, 15:31 IST
India NewsPralhad Joshirenewable energy

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