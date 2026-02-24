<p>New Delhi: Amid a large mobilisation of the US forces in West Asia, the Indian Embassy in Tehran has issued a fresh advisory asking Indian citizens in Iran to leave the country by “available means of transport, including commercial flights”.</p>.<p>“The 14 January 2026 advisory is hereby reiterated that all Indian citizens and Persons of Indian Origin (PIOs) should exercise due caution, avoid areas of protests or demonstrations, stay in contact with the Indian Embassy in Iran, and monitor local media for any developments,” the advisory read.</p>.US pulling non-essential staff from embassy in Beirut amid Iran tensions.<p>Indian nationals in Iran, about 10,000 according to some estimates, including students, pilgrims, business persons and tourists, have also been told to keep their travel documents ready. They have been advised to contact and register with the Indian Embassy in Tehran for assistance.</p>.<p>A similar advisory was issued by the Indian mission in Iran last month during the widespread protests against the regime.</p>.<p>The advisory comes as the tenuous negotiations over a potential nuclear deal between Washington and Tehran remain inconclusive.</p>