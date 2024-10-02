India advises its nationals against traveling to Iran, asks its citizens in Israel to exercise caution

With Israel looking to recruit more skilled blue-collar workers from India, New Delhi, however, did not issue any new advisory to stop the citizens of the country from traveling to the Jewish country in West Asia.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, himself, too on Monday told his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu that it was important to prevent regional escalation.

Modi spoke to Netanyahu over the phone even as Iran vowed revenge after Israeli air strikes killed Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah in Beirut on Saturday, just days after the killing of Ismail Haniyeh. He, however, not only stressed avoiding escalation but also called for the release of all Israeli hostages held by Hamas since October 7 last year.

Modi spoke to Netanyahu just days after he had held a meeting with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on the sideline of a United Nations conclave in New York.