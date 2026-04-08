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India advises its nationals in Iran to 'expeditiously exit' country after 2-week ceasefire announced

The Indian embassy in Tehran also reiterated that there should be “no attempt to approach any international land border without prior consultation and coordination with the Embassy.”
Last Updated : 08 April 2026, 10:58 IST
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Published 08 April 2026, 10:58 IST
India NewsIranTehranIndian Embassy

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