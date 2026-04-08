<p>The Indian embassy in India on Wednesday advised its nationals staying in Iran to “expeditiously exit” the country using routes suggested by its mission in Tehran. This comes amid the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/pakistan/ceasefire-pakistan-invites-us-iran-for-talks-in-islamabad-3960152">two-week ceasefire that the nation reached with United States </a>and Israel that led to American President Donald Trump to pull back from his threats to unleash a bombing campaign that he claimed 'would destroy an entire civilisation'.</p>.<p>In an advisory, the Indian embassy in Tehran also reiterated that there should be “no attempt to approach any international land border without prior consultation and coordination with the Embassy.” </p><p>“In continuation of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/stay-wherever-you-are-indias-advisory-to-citizens-in-iran-amid-trump-threat-3959712">the advisory of 07 April 2026</a>, and in light of recent developments, Indian nationals still in Iran are strongly advised to expeditiously exit Iran, in coordination with the Embassy and using the routes suggested by the Embassy,” the Indian mission said in a post on X.</p>.<p>The embassy also provided emergency contact numbers (+989128109115; +989128109102; +989128109109, and +989932179359) and email (cons.tehran@mea.gov.in) for those in need.</p>.<p>The US and Iran's agreed upon conditional two-week ceasefire also included the opening of the Strait of Hormuz for shipping.</p>.<p>Around 9,000 Indians, including students, were in Iran when the conflict began on February 28, official data said. Nearly 1,800 Indians have returned to India so far.</p>.<p>The US and Israel jointly attacked Iran on February 28, killing Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and several top commanders. The retaliation by the Islamic Republic extended the war to the entire Gulf region. </p><p>In related development with the ceasefire, US Vice President J D Vance has said Trump is "impatient" about making progress toward ending the Iran war and has instructed his negotiating team to engage the Iranians in good faith. </p> <p><em>(With inputs from PTI, Reuters)</em></p>