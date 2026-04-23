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India advises nationals not to travel to Iran by air or land

It urged all Indian nationals currently in Iran to leave the country through designated land border routes in coordination with the embassy.
Last Updated : 23 April 2026, 17:03 IST
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Published 23 April 2026, 17:03 IST
India NewsIranWest AsiaIndian EmbassyRandhir Jaiswal

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