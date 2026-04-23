Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

India-Africa partnership will be message of stability in turbulent world: S Jaishankar

Jaishankar said the upcoming summit presents a 'unique opportunity' to further 'deepen our engagement'.
Last Updated : 23 April 2026, 07:18 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 April 2026, 07:18 IST
India NewsS JaishankarAfrica

Follow us on :

Follow Us