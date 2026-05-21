Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

India-Africa summit in Delhi postponed due to Ebola outbreak; advisory issued for arriving passengers

The Indian government and the African Union jointly decided to postpone the summit, which was expected to be attended by the leaders and delegates of several countries in Africa.
Last Updated : 21 May 2026, 17:20 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 21 May 2026, 17:20 IST
India NewsIndiaAfricaUgandaEbolaCongo

Follow us on :

Follow Us