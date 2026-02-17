<p>New Delhi: A day after complaints of chaos at the India<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/learn-from-bengaluru-tech-summit-mallikarjun-kharge-slams-pr-hungry-modi-govt-over-chaos-at-ai-summit-3901744"> AI Impact Summit</a> 2026, organisers implemented corrective measures throughout Tuesday to ease congestion and improve coordination.</p><p>Complaints about long queues and overcrowding were minimal, as additional staff were deployed to address issues on the ground. Organisers also assured attendees that operations would continue to improve over the remaining days, with sustained participation from Big Tech companies and international leaders.</p><p>Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw also apologised for the difficulties faced by attendees on the opening day, describing the turnout as “phenomenal” and promising a smoother experience moving forward.</p>.'Team working round-the-clock': Ashwini Vaishnaw issues apology for chaos at India AI Summit on Day 1 .<p>He added that a dedicated war room is now operational to resolve any issues in real time. The opening day on Monday the heavy footfall resulted in confusion and long queues.</p><p>Separately, Delhi Police stated that more than 4,000 AI-enabled cameras and over 15,000 security personnel have been deployed to maintain discreet surveillance and monitor suspected troublemakers during the event.</p>