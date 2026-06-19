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'India AI Summit was extremely disorganised': Anthropic CEO Dario on viral stage moment with Sam Altman

He said how Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at the event, told the dignitaries to "suddenly hold hands."
Last Updated : 19 June 2026, 06:06 IST
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Published 19 June 2026, 06:06 IST
India NewsArtificial IntelligenceTrendingSummitSam AltmanAnthropic

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