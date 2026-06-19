'India AI Summit was extremely disorganised': Anthropic CEO Dario on viral stage moment with Sam Altman

<p>In a recent podcast, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/anthropic">Anthropic</a> CEO Dario Amodei addressed a moment that went viral during the India AI Summit held in February 2026 in New Delhi, where <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/artificial-intelligence/openai-vs-anthropic-ai-rivals-refuse-to-hold-hands-at-india-ai-summit-3904814">Amodei refused to hold the hand of OpenAI CEO Sam Altman</a>, a gesture marked as awkward by many. </p><p>During an interview with <em>The Circuit</em>, interviewer Emily Chang questioned on what occurred during the event, prompting Amodei to admit how disorganised the event was in reality. </p><p>"What happened is that the summit was extremely disorganised. We all came up at the last minute, and they changed the order in which we were standing. And, then they took a picture of us, they ordered us all to, like, hold hands" he said. </p>.'Awkward': Sam Altman refuses to hold Anthropic CEO's hand at India AI Impact Summit; video goes viral.<p>"If you have ever been to one of these summits, I am not saying anything bad about India in particular, but all of these kind of international-type summits that have heads of states are like super disorganised," he explained, stressing on the context leading up to the moment. </p><p>He said how Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at the event, told the dignitaries to "suddenly hold hands."</p><p>After the instance that day, Sam Altman also said he did not know what he was supposed to do. "I was sort of confused," he said.</p><p>As the interview set course, Chang asked Amodei whether it would make the two leaders seem trustworthy if they are at loggerheads with each other, especially when it came to cooperating on factors regarding existential risk. </p>.Anthropic’s CEO says it could grow by 80 times this year.<p>The Anthropic CEO said, "What I think needs to happen is that the trustworthy actors need to get together and put the untrustworthy actors in a position where they kind of have to adopt the same standards."</p><p>During the interview, he said that he did not share the same vision as Altman. "At the end of the day, why argue with someone when you don't have the same vision and you don't trust them?" he questioned. </p><p>As tensions between the two tech giants continue to boil, Amodei spoke about the "lore of the Silicon Valley" involving him leaving <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/openai">OpenAI</a> to go on to launch Anthropic. He said, " I am completely at peace with the idea that we're doing things our way and they're doing things their way." </p><p>"We'll see who wins in the market and we'll see who wins in the court of public opinion. I think those things speak louder than any drama about why who left what," he added. </p>