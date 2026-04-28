<p>New Delhi: The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) has notified the government's decision to permit an additional 25 lakh tonnes of wheat for export.</p><p>With this, the total wheat export quota now stands at 50 lakh tonnes, along with 10 lakh tonnes of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/wheat">wheat</a> products.</p><p>Recently, the government announced allowing export of wheat citing comfortable domestic stocks and expectations of a strong harvest.</p><p>While the export policy for wheat remains prohibited, the DGFT said detailed modalities for the additional export will be notified separately.</p>.India’s textile exports grow 2.1% .<p>Exports beyond this quantity may also be allowed on a government-to-government basis to meet other countries' food security needs.</p><p>The country's wheat production is pegged at 120.2 million tonnes for the 2025-26 crop year (July-June) as per the second advance estimate of the Agriculture Ministry.</p><p>The higher production was due to an increase in wheat acreage to 33.41 million hectares during the 2026 <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rabi">rabi season</a> against 32.80 million hectares in the year-ago period.</p><p>Earlier in January, the government allowed export of 5 lakh tonnes of wheat products and thereafter in February, an additional 5 lakh tonnes of wheat products and 25 lakh tonnes of wheat were permitted.</p>