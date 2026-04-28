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India allows additional 25 lakh tonnes wheat export

Recently, the government announced allowing export of wheat citing comfortable domestic stocks and expectations of a strong harvest.
Last Updated : 28 April 2026, 12:16 IST
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Published 28 April 2026, 12:16 IST
India NewsWheat Exportrabi

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