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India among world's most advanced AI users but adoption uneven: OpenAI report

The top ten cities in India account for about 50 per cent of all AI users, led by Delhi NCR, which has the highest population penetration of ChatGPT in the country.
Last Updated : 15 April 2026, 12:07 IST
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Published 15 April 2026, 12:07 IST
India NewsArtificial IntelligenceOpenAI

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