India an avid, committed advocate of multilateralism: UNGA President

Francis underlined that he expects India's role to continue and be strengthened. "We know of course that India has an ambition to become a permanent member of the Security Council. Members will decide when they arrive at that point as to how to reform the Council and which members would be best placed to represent the current constellation of actors and the current distribution of power in the system. “But for a democracy of 1.4 billion people, I'm sure no one overlooks the fact that India has a bright future in making a continued strong contribution to world affairs and in the realm of international affairs. So I imagine that pattern will continue to be demonstrated,” he said.