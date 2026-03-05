<p>Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narendra-modi">Narendra Modi </a>has called for peace amidst the ongoing West Asia conflict while addressing a joint briefing with Finland President Alexander Stubb of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/finland">Finland </a>at Hyderabad House on Thursday. </p><p>PM Modi said, "India and Finland believe in rule of law, dialogue, and diplomacy."</p><p>Stubb arrived in India on Wednesday for a four-day visit aimed at deepening ties between the two countries across key sectors such as trade, investment and critical technologies.</p><p>"The visit will further strengthen the relations between Finland and India, including in the area of trade," Stubb had said.</p><p>"Alexander Stubb is not only a well-known global leader but also a respected thinker and author. It is a matter of great honor and happiness for us that an experienced and dynamic leader like you is the Chief Guest at this year’s Raisina Dialogue," PM Modi said while addressing the meet. </p><p>Modi further addressing the ongoing conflicts and tensions said, "Today, the world is going through a period of instability and uncertainty. From Ukraine to West Asia, conflicts and tensions continue to persist. In such a global environment, India and Europe—two major diplomatic powers of the world—are entering a golden phase in their relationship. Our growing cooperation is providing new strength to global stability, development, and shared prosperity."</p><p>Talking about India-Finland ties, PM Modi said the two nations are shaping their ties into a strategic partnership in digitalisation and sustainability. <br>"India-EU FTA will further strengthen trade, investment and technology cooperation between India and Finland," PM noted. </p>.Finland's President Alexander Stubb kicks off 4-day visit to India; trade, innovation top agenda.<p>"At the beginning of 2026, a historic India–European Union Free Trade Agreement was concluded. This agreement will further strengthen trade, investment, and technology cooperation between India and Finland. India and Finland are important partners in areas such as digital technology, infrastructure, and sustainability," he said. </p> <p>"Nokia’s mobile phones and telecom networks have connected millions of Indians," he said adding that with collaboration with Finnish architects, India has built the world’s highest railway bridge over the Chenab River. "With Finland’s partnership, projects such as the Numaligarh Refinery are also moving forward," he said. </p> <p>"From 6G telecom to clean energy and from quantum computing to other high-tech sectors, our cooperation will gain new momentum and energy. At the same time, our collaboration will also expand into strategic sectors such as defence, space, semiconductors, and other critical technologies," Modi said.</p> <p>PM Modi called for a "swift end" to the conflicts in West Asia and Ukraine, saying no issue can be resolved through military confrontation.</p><p>Modi made the remarks after holding wide-ranging talks with Finnish President Alexander Stubb.</p><p>"India and Finland, both, believe in the rule of law, dialogue, and diplomacy. We are in agreement that no issue can be resolved through military conflict alone," he said.</p><p>"Be it Ukraine or West Asia, we will continue to support the swift end of conflicts and every effort towards peace," Modi said in his media statement.</p>