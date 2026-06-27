'India and Seychelles share common resolve to safeguard biodiversity': PM Modi visits tortoise enclosure, takes part in tree plantation ceremony

<p>Victoria (Seychelles): Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narendra-modi">Narendra Modi</a> on Saturday visited the giant tortoise enclosure at the Seychelles National Botanical Garden with President Patrick Herminie.</p>.<p>He also joined President Herminie in a tree plantation ceremony, highlighting the two countries' shared commitment to biodiversity conservation and environmental protection.</p>.<p>Modi – who arrived in Seychelles on Saturday on a three-day official visit – said the Aldabra Giant Tortoise, native to Seychelles, is among the largest and longest-living species on Earth, with some individuals witnessing more than two centuries of history.</p>.PM Modi leaves for Seychelles; to attend golden jubilee of country's National Day.<p>"The Aldabra Giant Tortoise also have an association with the special friendship between India and Seychelles. In 2014, two of them were gifted to the Alipore Zoo in Kolkata. A few years later, Seychelles gifted a few more tortoises to Hyderabad Zoo," the prime minister said in a post on X, after visiting the enclosure.</p>.<p>Modi and Herminie also took part in a joint tree plantation ceremony at the botanical garden, where they planted the iconic Coco de Mer, a species unique to Seychelles.</p>.<p>Calling it "a very special ceremony, highlighting a shared commitment to a greener planet", Modi noted that the Coco de Mer is widely respected in Seychelles and features on the country's coat of arms.</p>.<p>He said the species is celebrated for producing among the largest seeds and the heaviest fruits.</p>.<p>"India and Seychelles share a common resolve to safeguard biodiversity, promote environmental stewardship and leave behind a greener, healthier planet for future generations," Modi said.</p>.<p>Upon arrival, Modi was given a grand welcome by President Herminie and a high-level delegation. The prime minister also received a ceremonial Guard of Honour.</p>."She offers laddoos to PM Modi’s photo": Suniel Shetty shares cute morning ritual of 15-month-old granddaughter Evaarah.<p>In the airport, Modi was greeted by dance performances - among them one group performed a dance from Kutch.</p>.<p>A large number of people belonging to the Indian diaspora also gathered outside the airport to welcome Modi. </p>