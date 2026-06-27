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'India and Seychelles share common resolve to safeguard biodiversity': PM Modi visits tortoise enclosure, takes part in tree plantation ceremony

Upon arrival, Modi was given a grand welcome by President Herminie and a high-level delegation. The prime minister also received a ceremonial Guard of Honour.
Last Updated : 27 June 2026, 13:52 IST
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Published 27 June 2026, 13:52 IST
India NewsWorld newsNarendra ModiSeychelles

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