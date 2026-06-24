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India and US conclude key trade talks, eye first-phase deal before July 24

Both sides are looking at finalising the talks before the expiry of the 10 per cent temporary tariffs imposed by the US on all its trading partners on February 24.
Last Updated : 24 June 2026, 10:31 IST
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Published 24 June 2026, 10:31 IST
India NewsWorld newsIndia-US RelationsUnited States of AmericaTrade deal

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