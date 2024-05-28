India announces $1 million for landslide-hit Papua New Guinea

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deep condolences and conveyed India's readiness to extend all possible support and assistance to the Pacific island country in its time of difficulty.

"As a close friend and partner under the Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC) and as a gesture of solidarity with the friendly people of Papua New Guinea, the government of India extends an immediate relief assistance of $1 million to support relief, rehabilitation and reconstruction efforts," it said.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Monday that India stands in solidarity with people of Papua New Guinea in this difficult time.

"Deeply saddened by the loss of lives in Papua New Guinea following the recent landslide," Jaishankar said on 'X'.

"Our thoughts are with the Government and the people. India stands in solidarity with our friends at this difficult time," he said.