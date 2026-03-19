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India appoints seasoned diplomat Vikram Doraiswami as ambassador to China

Doraiswami, a 1992-batch Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer, is currently serving as Indian High Commissioner to the United Kingdom. He will succeed Pradeep Kumar Rawat.
Last Updated : 19 March 2026, 08:20 IST
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Published 19 March 2026, 08:20 IST
India NewsWorld newsChina

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