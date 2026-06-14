India approves E100 pure Ethanol as vehicular fuel in major biofuel push

<p>New Delhi: The Indian government has formally cleared the regulatory framework for using 100% ethanol (E100) as a vehicular fuel, paving the way for wider adoption of ethanol-powered vehicles and accelerating efforts to reduce dependence on imported <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/business/india-ramps-up-russian-oil-imports-as-refiners-increase-moscow-purchases-in-may-4038543">crude oil.</a></p><p>Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on Saturday announced that he had signed the regulations authorising E100, establishing a legal framework for automakers, fuel retailers, and testing agencies to commercially deploy vehicles running on pure ethanol.</p><p> “I signed the file, finalizing the regulations to legally authorize the use of 100 percent ethanol,” Gadkari said while speaking at the Sugar, Ethanol & Bio-Energy India Conference in Nagpur.</p><p>The move builds on the recent introduction of E85 fuel in Delhi and goes beyond the existing E20 blending programme. It opens the door for dedicated flex-fuel vehicles designed to operate on high-ethanol blends as a viable alternative to petrol, electric, CNG, and hybrid options.</p>.Government bans bulk buyers from retail petrol pumps.<p>Automakers have already begun responding. Maruti Suzuki has unveiled a flex-fuel WagonR, while Hero MotoCorp has introduced ethanol-compatible motorcycles. </p><p>Gadkari noted that Toyota, Suzuki, Hyundai, and MG are expected to launch E100-compatible vehicles within the next six weeks.</p><p>Unlike conventional petrol engines, E100 vehicles require specialised calibration and fuel-system components. Ethanol is more corrosive and absorbs moisture readily, necessitating robust materials and additives. </p><p>Although marketed as E100, the fuel typically contains 93-95% ethanol blended with petrol and other additives for better cold-start performance and handling. Experts belive that the approval would encourage fresh investments in flex-fuel technology, component localisation, and bio-refineries.</p><p> Existing E20-compatible vehicles cannot run on E100 without major modifications. Oil marketing companies must invest in dedicated dispensing infrastructure, storage, and distribution systems tailored to ethanol’s properties. </p><p>Additionally, E100 offers lower energy density than petrol, resulting in higher fuel consumption for the same distance.</p><p>The government sees the policy as a strategic tool for energy security and rural development.</p><p>India imports over 85% of its crude oil, making fuel a major component of the import bill. Expanding ethanol use is expected to cut this dependence, stabilise exposure to global price volatility, and boost demand for domestic feedstocks like sugarcane and maize.</p>