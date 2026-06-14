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India approves E100 pure Ethanol as vehicular fuel in major biofuel push

India imports over 85% of its crude oil, making fuel a major component of the import bill.
Last Updated : 14 June 2026, 14:56 IST
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Published 14 June 2026, 14:56 IST
India NewsBusiness NewsEthanolfuel

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