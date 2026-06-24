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India asks citizens to avoid non-essential travel to Iran despite improved security situation

The embassy further advised Indian nationals currently residing in Iran, as well as those who may need to travel to the country for unavoidable reasons, to exercise a high degree of caution
Last Updated : 24 June 2026, 09:24 IST
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Published 24 June 2026, 09:24 IST
India NewsIrantravelMiddle East

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