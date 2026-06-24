India asks citizens to avoid non-essential travel to Iran despite improved security situation

<p>Amid ongoing diplomatic efforts to end the months-long <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/west-asia">West Asia</a> conflict, the Indian Embassy in Tehran on Wednesday updated its travel advisory, noting an improvement in the overall security situation while continuing to urge Indian citizens to avoid all non-essential travel to Iran.</p><p>The embassy said it has been closely monitoring the security situation in Iran and issued the revised advisory in view of recent positive developments and improvements on the ground.</p><p>In a post on X, the mission said, "Notwithstanding the recent improvements, Indian nationals are advised to continue to avoid all non-essential travel to Iran until further notice."</p>.<p>The embassy further advised Indian nationals currently residing in Iran, as well as those who may need to travel to the country for unavoidable reasons, to exercise a high degree of caution, remain vigilant at all times, and stay aware of their surroundings.</p><p>It also reiterated its appeal to all Indian citizens in Iran, and those planning to visit the country, to register their details with the embassy at the earliest opportunity. The mission urged them to closely monitor local developments through credible sources and comply with instructions issued by local authorities.</p><p>Indian nationals were also advised to regularly check the embassy's website and social media platforms for updates and further advisories.</p><p>This is the first such advisory issued since technical-level talks began following the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding by US President <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/donald-trump">Donald Trump</a> and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian last week.</p><p>The embassy shared its emergency contact details — mobile numbers (+989128109115, +989128109109, +989128109102 and +989932179359) and email address cons.tehran@mea.gov.in, for assistance and guidance.</p>