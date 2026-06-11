India assesses over 102 GWp floating solar potential, dedicated scheme on the way: Pralhad Joshi

<p>New Delhi: Union Minister for New and Renewable Energy <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/pralhad-joshi">Pralhad Joshi</a> has announced that India has assessed more than 102 GWp of floating solar potential, with the government set to launch a dedicated scheme to accelerate deployment of the technology.</p><p>Addressing the release of the Report on Floating Solar PV Potential Assessment of India here on Wednesday, Joshi said the assessment raises the country’s total estimated solar potential to 3,445 GWp. </p>.Very sad & sorry, but LPG price hike inevitable due to global crisis: Union Minister Pralhad Joshi.<p>He emphasised that reservoirs and other water bodies are emerging as valuable assets for generating clean energy through floating solar projects.</p><p>"The Ministry is working on a dedicated scheme to promote floating solar deployment across the country,” Joshi stated. </p><p>He added that these initiatives demonstrate the government’s commitment to harnessing natural resources sustainably while advancing India’s clean energy transition.</p><p>The minister also launched the Online Portal for the Small Hydro Power Development Scheme, describing it as the first major policy intervention in the small hydro sector since 2017. The portal aims to improve transparency and efficiency in project implementation.</p><p>Joshi highlighted ongoing flagship programmes such as PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana and PM-KUSUM, which are expanding citizen participation in renewable energy adoption.</p><p>He noted India’s remarkable progress in the solar sector, with total non-fossil fuel capacity rising from 81 GW in 2014 to 288 GW, and solar capacity increasing from 2.8 GW to 155 GW.</p><p>Domestic manufacturing has also grown significantly, with solar module capacity reaching 192 GW and cell manufacturing capacity touching 30 GW.</p>.Shiggaon MLA Yasir Ahmed Khan Pathan alleges harassment by Pralhad Joshi and Basavaraj Bommai .<p>“India has emerged as one of the world’s leading solar markets,” Joshi said, adding that the country has transformed from a power-deficit nation to a power-surplus one and established itself as a major renewable energy manufacturing hub. </p><p>Floating solar technology, also known as Floating Photovoltaic (FPV) or floatovoltaics, involves installing solar panels on floating platforms over bodies of water such as reservoirs, lakes, ponds, quarries, or wastewater treatment facilities. It is gaining global traction as a complementary solution to ground-mounted solar, especially in land-constrained regions. </p>