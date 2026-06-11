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India assesses over 102 GWp floating solar potential, dedicated scheme on the way: Pralhad Joshi

Joshi emphasised that reservoirs and other water bodies are emerging as valuable assets for generating clean energy through floating solar projects.
Last Updated : 11 June 2026, 12:30 IST
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Published 11 June 2026, 12:30 IST
India NewsPralhad Joshischemesolar energy

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