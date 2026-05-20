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India assumes chair of RCA, reinforces regional role in peaceful nuclear cooperation

The assumption of the chairmanship comes as India increasingly positions itself as a scientific and technological partner for developing nations.
Last Updated : 20 May 2026, 12:16 IST
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Published 20 May 2026, 12:16 IST
India NewsMumbaiMaharashtraNuclear energy

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