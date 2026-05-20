India assumes chair of RCA, reinforces regional role in peaceful nuclear cooperation

<p>Navi Mumbai: India has formally assumed the Chair of the Regional Cooperative Agreement (RCA) for 2026, underlining the country’s growing role in promoting regional cooperation through the peaceful applications of nuclear science and technology across the Asia-Pacific region.</p><p>The assumption of the chairmanship comes as India increasingly positions itself as a scientific and technological partner for developing nations, particularly in areas such as healthcare, food security, agriculture, water management and environmental sustainability. Officials said India’s stewardship of the RCA also reflects New Delhi’s broader diplomatic outreach centred on technology-driven cooperation with the Global South.</p>.<p>The Regional Cooperative Agreement, an intergovernmental framework established under the aegis of the International Atomic Energy Agency, came into force in 1972 and currently comprises 22 government parties from the Asia-Pacific region. The agreement promotes cooperative research, development and training related to peaceful uses of nuclear science and technology.</p><p>The 48th Meeting of National Representatives (NRM) of the RCA, being held from May 19 to 22 in Navi Mumbai, has brought together national representatives, scientists and officials from 17 member countries, along with delegates from the IAEA, the RCA Regional Office and special invitees from the African Regional Cooperative Agreement (AFRA).</p><p>As part of the proceedings, India formally assumed the RCA chairmanship for 2026, marking another milestone in its longstanding engagement with regional scientific cooperation. Notably, the origins of the RCA itself trace back to discussions held during an IAEA conference at the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre in Mumbai in 1964, where the concept of regional cooperation in nuclear science for Asia and the Pacific was first proposed.</p><p>Speaking at the inaugural session, Vivek Bhasin, Director of BARC, highlighted India’s track record in the peaceful applications of atomic energy for societal and industrial development. He pointed to the contribution of India’s atomic energy programme in sectors such as healthcare, food preservation, agriculture, radiation technologies and environmental sustainability.</p>.Maharashtra bets big on nuclear energy with Rs 4.5 lakh crore investment plan.<p>Rajeev Keswani, Head of the Nuclear Controls and Planning Wing under the Department of Atomic Energy, stressed the importance of regional scientific partnerships in addressing common developmental challenges across Asia and the Pacific. He said India’s hosting of the 48th RCA NRM reflected its enduring commitment to partnership-driven scientific cooperation.</p><p>Puspendra Kumar Sharma, India’s National RCA Representative, outlined the agenda for the meeting, which includes discussions on ongoing RCA programmes, future collaborative projects, regional cooperation frameworks and preparations linked to the upcoming 70th General Conference of the IAEA in Vienna later this year.</p><p>Officials said India has consistently played a major role in RCA activities through training programmes, expert missions, technology dissemination and institutional partnerships. Institutions under the Department of Atomic Energy have contributed significantly to RCA programmes in nuclear medicine, isotope hydrology, radiation processing, food technology, environmental applications and human resource development.</p><p>The meeting will deliberate on collaborative programmes in healthcare, nuclear agriculture, water resource management, radiation technologies, environmental sustainability and capacity building. Delegates will also visit the Advanced Centre for Treatment, Research and Education in Cancer (ACTREC), the Tata Memorial Centre’s premier cancer research and treatment facility, besides attending a technology exhibition on non-power applications of nuclear energy.</p><p>Officials said India’s approach during its tenure as RCA Chair would focus on strengthening scientific collaboration among member countries through innovation and shared development, in line with its broader outreach vision of “Vishwa-Bandhu Bharat” and the theme “India By Your Side”.</p>