Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

India assures assistance to its nationals in Saudi Arabia

The details are only for the purpose of ascertaining the exact number and details of stranded Indian Nationals who are not residents of Qatar, it said.
Last Updated : 08 March 2026, 17:08 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 March 2026, 17:08 IST
India NewsWorld newsSaudi Arabia

Follow us on :

Follow Us