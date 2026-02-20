<p>As the inaugural meeting of US President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/donald-trump">Donald Trump</a>'s Board of Peace, on the redevelopment of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/gaza">Gaza</a> strip, took place on Thursday, India attended the event as an "observer" country.</p><p>Reports revealed the meeting was held at the Donald J Trump Institute of Peace, with India being represented by Namgya Choden Khampa, the Chargé d'affaires at the Indian Embassy in Washington DC.</p><p>A diplomat managing the crucial ties between US and India, Khampa is the head of the assignment in the absence of an ambassador. Prior to her current endeavour, she was the High Commissioner of India to Kenya, and in 2023 she was certified as the Ambassador of India to Somalia.</p>.Board of Peace members have pledged more than $5 billion for Gaza, Trump says.<p>From 2009 to 2013 in New York, she was part of the Permanent Mission of India to the United Nations. During this period, from 2011 to 2013, she was selected as a member of the United Nations Advisory Committee on Administrative and Budgetary Questions (ACABQ).</p><p>Under the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ministry-of-external-affairs">Ministry of External Affairs</a>, she coordinated in international relations with various countries. Khampa was on deputation to the Prime Minister’s Office, from 2016 to 2018. </p><p>In September 2025, Trump formed the Board of Peace as an initiative to fund and overlook humanitarian efforts to end the Israel-Gaza conflict. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was among the various world leaders invited, but the nation is yet to officially join the Board. </p>.'Board of Peace will look over United Nations, make sure it runs properly': Donald Trump.<p>On February 12, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that the ministry is reviewing the invitation. "We have received an invitation from the US side to join the Board of Peace. We are currently examining the proposal," he said at a press conference.</p><p>In January, at the unveiling of the Board in Davos, Trump claimed that "everyone wants to be a part" of the organization. Organisations fear this may undermine the functioning of the United Nations' bodies, as Trump stated that the UN is not working up to its full potential. He has said in previous instances that it may "replace" the global organisation. At the inaugural meeting, he asserted that the Board will be "making sure" the UN runs properly. </p><p> The US President announced that the US will commit USD 10 billion to the Board, whose members include 27 nations such as Argentina, Azerbaijan, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and the UAE.</p>