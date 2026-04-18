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India attends France and UK-led summit on Strait of Hormuz

New Delhi attended the summit as an observer. It is learnt that Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri represented India.
Last Updated : 18 April 2026, 02:06 IST
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Published 18 April 2026, 02:06 IST
India NewsStrait of Hormuz

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