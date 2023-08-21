Home
LIVE

LIVE
News Live: Encounter underway in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama

An encounter is underway in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama. The 41st Annual India Day Parade was observed in New York.
Last Updated 21 August 2023, 03:14 IST

UP | One man died and 6 others injured while they were installing street light poles on the road in Noida Sector 24. Injured were discharged from a hospital after giving first aid. Necessary action is being taken: Noida Police

In an intelligence led operation against trans-border drug trafficking networks, Border Security Force & Punjab Police, in a joint operation have seized 26 Kg Heroin and arrested two Pakistan nationals. One Pakistan national injured in exchange of fire with security forces: DGP Punjab Police

News Live: Encounter underway in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama

Pic source - twitter handle of DGP Punjab Police

Himachal: Ten people who were stuck in a boat at Kol Dam reservoir rescued

Ten people who were stuck in a boat at Kol Dam reservoir due to a rise in water level, were rescued around 3 am in the morning: District Administration, Mandi

Jammu and Kashmir: Encounter underway in the Larrow- Parigam area of Pulwama

Celebrations underway at the 41st Annual India Day Parade in New York, USA

Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, Actors Samantha Prabhu, Jacqueline Fernandez, New York City Mayor Eric Adam, and others are attending the parade.

(Published 21 August 2023, 03:14 IST)
