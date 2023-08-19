India Political Updates: Karnataka BJP to hold protest in Bengaluru on August 23
Actor Rajinikanth will be meeting UP CM Yogi Adityanath at 7 pm today
BJP says rise of Indian middle class 'phenomenal' under Modi govt
Karnataka BJP to hold protest in Bengaluru on Aug 23
The protests will be carried out against "rampant corruption" by Siddaramaiah-led Congress govt and lack of development work in state: B S Yediyurappa
