Homeindia

LIVE
India Political Updates: Karnataka BJP to hold protest in Bengaluru on August 23

Track latest political updates from all across India, only with DH!
Last Updated 19 August 2023, 04:16 IST

04:1619 Aug 2023

Actor Rajinikanth will be meeting UP CM Yogi Adityanath at 7 pm today

03:3419 Aug 2023

BJP says rise of Indian middle class 'phenomenal' under Modi govt

03:3419 Aug 2023

Karnataka BJP to hold protest in Bengaluru on Aug 23

The protests will be carried out against "rampant corruption" by Siddaramaiah-led Congress govt and lack of development work in state: B S Yediyurappa

(Published 19 August 2023, 03:54 IST)
