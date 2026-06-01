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India, Australia underscore maritime freedom and supply chain security in high-level talks

Both sides affirmed the importance of enhancing cooperation with regional partners to help maintain a free, open, peaceful, stable and prosperous Indo-Pacific.
Last Updated : 01 June 2026, 10:32 IST
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Published 01 June 2026, 10:32 IST
India NewsAustraliaRajnath Singh

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