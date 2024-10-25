Home
India-Bangladesh border talks postponed

Sources told PTI that the Bangladeshi side informed about the postponement and indicated that they were working on 'an early date' for the meeting to be held.
PTI
Last Updated : 25 October 2024, 10:46 IST

Published 25 October 2024, 10:46 IST
India NewsWorld newsBangladeshBorder

