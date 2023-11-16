India-Bangladesh ties stand out as 'model relationship' in Indian subcontinent: EAM Jaishankar

"We had differences on our maritime boundary, and we went for arbitration. We agreed that whatever the arbitral award would be, we would both follow. We did when the arbitral award came. A lot of it was not in our favour," he said, adding: "It's a good example for the region and countries."

In the last 10 years, he said there had been rail links between the countries and a power plant, and now India is using Bangladesh's ports for the northeast, and they are benefiting from more traffic coming through the port.