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India bans sugar exports until September 2026 to cool local prices

The move is ⁠likely to support global white and raw sugar ‌prices, while allowing rival ​producers Brazil and Thailand to boost shipments to Asian and African buyers.
Last Updated : 13 May 2026, 22:57 IST
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Published 13 May 2026, 22:57 IST
India NewsBrazilThailandsugarExport

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