India bans sugar exports until September 2026 to cool local prices

<p>Mumbai: India on Wednesday banned<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/business/no-plan-to-ban-export-of-sugar-to-boost-domestic-supply-govt-3959732"> sugar exports</a> with immediate effect until September 30, 2026, or until further orders, the government said in a notification, as the world's second-largest sugar producer tries to rein in local prices.</p><p>The move is likely to support global white and raw sugar prices, while allowing rival producers Brazil and Thailand to boost shipments to Asian and African buyers.</p><p>India, the world's biggest sugar exporter after Brazil, allowed mills to export 1.59 million metric tons, betting output would exceed domestic demand. But production is now expected to lag consumption for a second consecutive year as cane yields weaken in major growing regions.</p><p>Forecasts that El Nino weather conditions could disrupt this year's monsoon have also raised the risk that next season's output falls below initial estimates.</p><p>Of the 1.59 million metric tons approved for export, traders signed contracts for about 800,000 tons, of which more than 600,000 tons have already been shipped, dealers said.</p>.'PM Modi's appeal about spending wisely, not austerity': Centre clarifies amid West Asia crisis.<p>The government said it would prohibit exports of raw and white sugar, while allowing shipments already in the export pipeline to proceed under specified conditions.</p><p>It said consignments would be permitted if loading had already begun before publication of the notification in the Official Gazette.</p><p>Exports will also be allowed where a shipping bill had been filed and the vessel had already berthed, arrived or anchored at an Indian port.</p><p>Shipments will further be cleared if sugar had been handed over to customs or a custodian prior to publication of the notification, the government said.</p><p>"The government had provided additional export quotas in February, which encouraged traders to sign export deals. It will now be a headache for traders to fulfill those export orders," said a Mumbai-based dealer with a global trade house.</p><p>New York raw sugar futures extended gains to over 2 per cent, while London white sugar futures jumped 3 per cent after India announced the ban on exports. </p>